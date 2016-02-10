Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
Feb 10 Dnb Asa
* Ottar Ertzeid, member of DNB management board and head of DNB Markets, has bought 5 000 shares in the company at NOK 94.80 each
* After this transaction Ertzeid owns 210,000 shares in DNB ASA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities