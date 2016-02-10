Feb 10 (Reuters) -

* GAZ is in talks with Iranian companies, Mammut Group, Iran Automobile Co., Zamyad and Sahand Tabriz Diesel, to organize assembly and distribution of Gaz Next in Iran - TASS cites materials of Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade

* GAZ is also in talks with Defense Industries Organization on supply of all-wheel drive URAL chassis to Iranian military, as well as civilian market - TASS cites materials of Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)