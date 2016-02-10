BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
Feb 10 Sponda Oyj :
* Says has sold land areas in Helsinki metropolitan area
* Purchase price was about 23.2 million euros ($26.1 million), and Sponda will record a profit of about 11.2 million euros from transaction
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017