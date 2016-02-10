BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
Feb 10 Partner Nieruchomosci SA :
* Q4 revenue 0 zlotys versus 168,039 zlotys ($42,748) a year ago
* Q4 net loss 67,376 zlotys versus loss of 3.2 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9309 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017