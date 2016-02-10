BRIEF-Yum! Brands announces election of Chris Connor to board
* Yum! Brands announces election of Chris Connor to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Shire Plc
* David Kappler will step down as deputy chairman and senior independent director of board of directors
* William ("Bill") Burns will be appointed senior independent director.
* Both of these changes will be effective upon conclusion of annual general meeting ("AGM") to be held on April 28, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yum! Brands announces election of Chris Connor to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Ford Motor Co said it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.