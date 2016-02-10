Feb 10 Briju SA :

* Sells 66.5 kilos of gold for 9.7 million zlotys ($2.5 million) to Allgemeine Gold Und Silberscheidenanstalt AG

* Total value of contract with Allgemeine Gold Und Silberscheidenanstalt between Dec. 30, 2015 and Feb. 10, 2016 is at 61.9 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9337 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)