BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
Feb 10 CYBG Plc
* Court has confirmed reduction of capital of company at a hearing earlier today.
* Reduction will be from £1.25 to £0.10 per share
* Reduction of capital is expected to become effective on 11 February 2016 when nominal value of each ordinary share in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017