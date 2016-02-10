Feb 10 KAP Beteiligungs AG :

* FY consolidated operating profit of 12.5 million euros ($14.08 million) (prev. year 5.0 million euros)

* Sales in 2015 of 374.4 million euros in the current scope of consolidation is 3.4 pct below the previous year's sales of 387.3 million. euros

* FY pre-tax profit at 12.5 million euros versus 62.4 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)