BRIEF-Grammer: Court dismisses injunction petitioned by Prevent Group
* REGIONAL COURT OF NUREMBERG-FÜRTH DISMISSES INJUNCTION PETITIONED BY PREVENT GROUP
Feb 10 KAP Beteiligungs AG :
* FY consolidated operating profit of 12.5 million euros ($14.08 million) (prev. year 5.0 million euros)
* Sales in 2015 of 374.4 million euros in the current scope of consolidation is 3.4 pct below the previous year's sales of 387.3 million. euros
* FY pre-tax profit at 12.5 million euros versus 62.4 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Ford Motor Co said it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.