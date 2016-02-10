BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
Feb 10 Koumbas Synergy Group :
* Sells its entire 15.96% stake in Perseus Health Care to Restitutionary Management Advice Limited for 6.0 million euros ($6.71 million)
* To pay part of the outstanding debt obligations with proceeds from Perseus Health Care sale Source text: bit.ly/20VA4UT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017