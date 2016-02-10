BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
Feb 10 Vakif Finansal Kiralama AS :
* FY 2015 operating income of 104.7 million lira ($35.80 million) versus 82.3 million lira a year ago
* FY 2015 net profit of 23.6 million lira versus loss of 3.9 million lira a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9245 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017