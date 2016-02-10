Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 10 Skue Sparebank
* Q4 profit after tax 24.9 million Norwegian crowns ($2.92 million) versus 5.0 million crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses 4.3 million crowns versus 7.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net interest and credit commissions income 36.8 million crowns versus 36.3 million crowns year ago
* Proposes cash dividend of 4.50 crowns per equity certificate for 2015 Source text for Eikon:
