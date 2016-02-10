Feb 10 Beijer Ref

* Q4 net sales amounted to sek 2,026.6m (1,789.7).

* Says board of directors proposes that annual meeting of share-holders resolves that a dividend of sek 5.25 (5.00) per share shall be paid.

* Q4 operating profit amounted to sek 133.9m (115.5).