Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
Feb 10 Beijer Ref
* Q4 net sales amounted to sek 2,026.6m (1,789.7).
* Says board of directors proposes that annual meeting of share-holders resolves that a dividend of sek 5.25 (5.00) per share shall be paid.
* Q4 operating profit amounted to sek 133.9m (115.5). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities