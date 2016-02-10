BRIEF-Grammer: Court dismisses injunction petitioned by Prevent Group
* REGIONAL COURT OF NUREMBERG-FÜRTH DISMISSES INJUNCTION PETITIONED BY PREVENT GROUP
Feb 10 Basic Net SpA :
* FY preliminary EBITDA 32 million euros versus 29.5 million euros a year ago
* FY preliminary licensee aggregate sales 516.7 million euros versus 446.8 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REGIONAL COURT OF NUREMBERG-FÜRTH DISMISSES INJUNCTION PETITIONED BY PREVENT GROUP
May 19 Ford Motor Co said it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.