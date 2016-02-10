BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
Feb 10 Banca Generali SpA :
* Total net inflows in January at 530 million euros
* Q4 preliminary net banking income at 99.0 million euros versus 88.6 million euros a year ago
* Q4 preliminary net profit at 37.5 million euros versus 28.6 million euros a year ago
* Q4 preliminary provisions at 8.1 million euros versus 10.5 million euros a year ago
* To propose FY dividend of 1.20 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017