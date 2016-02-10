BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
Feb 10 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :
* Total new sales in Norway, Sweden And Denmark in January 2016 were 59 million Norwegian crowns ($6.9 million) versus 93 million crowns year ago
* Says new sales numbers in January confirms its revised strategy Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.5421 Norwegian crowns)
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017