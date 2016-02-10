BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
Feb 10 Entra ASA :
* Has issued a new commercial paper ISIN NO001075780 with term from Feb. 15, 2016 to Aug. 15, 2016
* Coupon is 1.55 pct per year and first tranche amounts to 300 million Norwegian crowns ($35.18 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5276 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017