Feb 10 Entra ASA :

* Has issued a new commercial paper ISIN NO001075780 with term from Feb. 15, 2016 to Aug. 15, 2016

* Coupon is 1.55 pct per year and first tranche amounts to 300 million Norwegian crowns ($35.18 million)

