BRIEF-Grammer: Court dismisses injunction petitioned by Prevent Group
* REGIONAL COURT OF NUREMBERG-FÜRTH DISMISSES INJUNCTION PETITIONED BY PREVENT GROUP
Feb 10 Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA :
* AB Inbev receives a binding offer from Asahi Group Holdings Ltd to acquire part of Sabmiller's European business
* Asahi's offer values the Peroni, Grolsch, and meantime brand families and associated businesses in Italy, the Netherlands, UK and internationally at 2,550 million euros ($2.87 billion) on a debt free/cash free basis
* AB Inbev has agreed to a period of exclusivity with Asahi in respect of these brands and businesses while these consultation processes are ongoing
* In connection with this transaction, Lazard and Deutsche Bank AG are acting as financial advisors to AB Inbev Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REGIONAL COURT OF NUREMBERG-FÜRTH DISMISSES INJUNCTION PETITIONED BY PREVENT GROUP
May 19 Ford Motor Co said it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.