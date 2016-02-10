BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
Feb 10 BPCE Sa says
* Jacques Beyssade joins groupe BPCE's general management committee as Deputy Chief Executive Officer
* Says in addition to Beyssade's existing risk functions, he will henceforth oversee compliance, security and financial auditing functions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017