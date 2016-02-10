BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
Feb 10 Sparebanken Sor :
* Q4 net interest income 386 million Norwegian crowns ($45.14 million) versus 375 million crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses 48 million crowns versus 19 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net income 149 million crowns versus 184 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2015 dividend of 9.0 crowns per equity certificate Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5506 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017