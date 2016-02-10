Ford to invest $350 mln in Livonia transmission plant in Michigan
May 19 Ford Motor Co said it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.
Feb 10 Art New Media SA :
* Q4 revenue 57,094 zlotys ($14,471.40) versus 14,161 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss 137,976 zlotys versus a loss of 656,039 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9453 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MakeMyTrip Ltd qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.42 (as per IFRS)