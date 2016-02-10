BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
Feb 10 HBM Healthcare Investments AG :
* Adds cancer immunotherapy company ARMO BioSciences to portfolio
* ARMO BioSciences announced successful completion of a $50 million Series C financing
* HBM Healthcare Investments invested $10 million in this round Source text - bit.ly/1KFDxCG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017