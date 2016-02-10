BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
Feb 10 Banco di Sardegna SpA :
* FY preliminary net loss at 2.1 million euros ($2.36 million) versus profit of 35.8 million euros a year ago
* FY preliminary operating income at 425.3 million euros versus 472.0 million euros a year ago
* FY preliminary net profit before non recurring items at 18.5 million euros Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8904 euros)
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017