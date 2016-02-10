Feb 10 OVS SpA :

* Full-Year (fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2016) sales came in at approximately 1.32 billion euros ($1.48 billion), up 7.6 percent on the previous year

* Like-For-Like sales for the fiscal year grew by 1.8 percent Source text: bit.ly/1osfzkt

($1 = 0.8902 euros)