Feb 10 SS Lazio SpA :

* In reference to the article published on Feb. 10 in Il Messaggero, about club shares that would be secretly held by the Moccia clan, categorically rules out such possibility

* Says has never had contact of any kind, not even on occasion of shareholders' meetings, with people who may have represented interests belonging to the Moccia clan