BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
Feb 10 S.Africa's Competition Tribunal:
* Has approved large merger whereby Redefine Properties, Pivotal Fund and Abshelf intend to acquire Galleria without conditions (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017