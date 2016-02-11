BRIEF-Marushohotta names new president
* Says it has named Masami Ohnishi as the new President of the company, to replace Kazumori Izawa
Feb 11 Woolworths Holdings Ltd
* Interim dividend per share 133.0 cents (2014: 96.5 cents)
* Trading for first six weeks in second half of financial year has been in line with that of first half
* Adjusted HEPS of 252.6 cents for 26 wks to Dec. 27, up 3.6 percent; HEPS of 253.5 cents for 26 wks to Dec. 27, up 30.6 percent
* HEPS and adjusted HEPS grew by 30.6 pct and 3.6 pct respectively for 26 wks to Dec 27
* Due to deterioration in outlook for global economy, expects conditions to become more difficult in south africa and australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it has named Masami Ohnishi as the new President of the company, to replace Kazumori Izawa
* 26 week group revenue 106.6 million pounds versus 108.0 million pounds