BRIEF-Wing Tai Holdings to acquire Wing Tai Malaysia Bhd for 1.80 ringgit/share
* Co, Wing Tai Investment & Development served notice to acquire Wing Tai Malaysia for cash offer price of 1.80 RGT per share
Feb 11 JSE Ltd
* Sees FY HEPS to be between 35 pct (992.25 cents per share) and 45 pct (1 065.75 cents per share) higher than previous year's 735.0 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co, Wing Tai Investment & Development served notice to acquire Wing Tai Malaysia for cash offer price of 1.80 RGT per share
SHANGHAI, May 23 China's month-long stock market correction has suppressed investor appetite for risk and pushed margin lending to its lowest level in three months, as players tread cautiously amid concerns about economic growth and policy tightening.