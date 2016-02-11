Italy - Factors to watch on May 23
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Feb 11 Cellnovo Group SA :
* Announces it has completed the full registration process required by the Italian Ministry of Health for medical devices and is now able to import and distribute the Cellnovo diabetes management system in Italy Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
* CONFIRMED ON MONDAY THAT THERE ARE UNDERGOING NEGOTIATIONS FOR THE ENTRY OF AN INDUSTRIAL INVESTOR IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF LUCISANO MEDIA GROUP