Feb 11 Mobimo Holding AG :

* Increase in dividend to 10.00 Swiss francs per share (prior year: 9.50 Swiss francs)

* FY substantial rise in profit from 63.2 million Swiss francs(2014) to 105.0 million Swiss francs

* FY increase in rental income to 107.8 million francs(prior year: 105.1 million francs)

* FY marked 74.6 pct rise in EBIT to 170.4 million francs(prior year: 97.6 million francs)