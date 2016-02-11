BRIEF-Marushohotta names new president
* Says it has named Masami Ohnishi as the new President of the company, to replace Kazumori Izawa
Feb 11 New Wave Group Ab
* Q4 operating profit amounted to sek 108.4 (112.2) million.
* New wave group says have some concern that continued warm weather and lack of winter can also affect Q1 negatively
* Says the board has decided to propose a dividend of 1.00 (1.00) per share
* Sales amounted to SEK 1,405 million, which was 12 % higher than last year Further company coverage:
* Says it has named Masami Ohnishi as the new President of the company, to replace Kazumori Izawa
* 26 week group revenue 106.6 million pounds versus 108.0 million pounds