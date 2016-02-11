Feb 11 New Wave Group Ab

* Q4 operating profit amounted to sek 108.4 (112.2) million.

* New wave group says have some concern that continued warm weather and lack of winter can also affect Q1 negatively

* Says the board has decided to propose a dividend of 1.00 (1.00) per share

* Sales amounted to SEK 1,405 million, which was 12 % higher than last year