UPDATE 1-Britain's Nationwide Building Society says annual profit falls 23 pct
* Consumer confidence post-Brexit holding up (Adds CEO quote, details)
Feb 11 eQ Oyj :
* Q4 operating profit 3.7 million euros ($4.2 million) versus 3.4 million euros year ago
* Q4 net revenue 8.8 million euros versus 8.1 million euros year ago
* Expects that net revenue and operating profit of asset management segment will grow in 2016
* Dividend proposal for 2015 is 30 cents per share, and in addition, board proposes a return of capital of 20 cents per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8847 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Consumer confidence post-Brexit holding up (Adds CEO quote, details)
* "Forecast production expenditure of $29.37 million is anticipated to result in operating income from sale of copper and gold concentrate of $35.9 million"