Feb 11 eQ Oyj :

* Q4 operating profit 3.7 million euros ($4.2 million) versus 3.4 million euros year ago

* Q4 net revenue 8.8 million euros versus 8.1 million euros year ago

* Expects that net revenue and operating profit of asset management segment will grow in 2016

* Dividend proposal for 2015 is 30 cents per share, and in addition, board proposes a return of capital of 20 cents per share Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8847 euros)