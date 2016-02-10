BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
Feb 10 TINC Comm VA :
* TINC invests in public-private partnership for renovation and expansion of Beatrix lock in Nieuwegein
* Investment is currently limited to a participation of less than 5 pct and an investment amount of below 500,000 euros Source text: bit.ly/1O313V1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017