Feb 10 MGI Coutier SA :

* Q4 revenue 221.2 million euros versus 172.9 million euros ($194.2 million) year ago

* For 2016, the group will exceed 900 million euros in turnover

* For 2018, the group reiterates target to achieve a turnover of one billion euros with an operating profit between 7 and 8 pct Source text: bit.ly/1SIyAfI

