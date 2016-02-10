BRIEF-AmRest 20 pct EBITDA growth target for 2017 remains - conf call
* 20 PERCENT EBITDA GROWTH TARGET FOR 2017 REMAINS - CONF CALL
Feb 10 MGI Coutier SA :
* Q4 revenue 221.2 million euros versus 172.9 million euros ($194.2 million) year ago
* For 2016, the group will exceed 900 million euros in turnover
* For 2018, the group reiterates target to achieve a turnover of one billion euros with an operating profit between 7 and 8 pct Source text: bit.ly/1SIyAfI
($1 = 0.8903 euros)
* March quarter net profit 20 million rupees versus 28.6 million rupees year ago