BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
Feb 10 Nykredit Realkredit :
* Says Nykredit Association approves plans to list Nykredit on stock exchange
* Says in accordance with decision of Committee of representatives, Nykredit will continue its preparations for a stock exchange listing of Nykredit
* Says Nykredit is expected to be ready for a stock exchange listing within a period of 12-24 months, but the final timing depends on market conditions and whether sufficient clarity is achieved about the coming international capital requirements. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017