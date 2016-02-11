BRIEF-Marushohotta names new president
* Says it has named Masami Ohnishi as the new President of the company, to replace Kazumori Izawa
Feb 11 Italtile Ltd
* H1 headline earnings per share grew 22 pct to 43.4 cents
* H1 system-wide turnover increased 13 pct to 3.08 bln rand(2014: 2.72 bln rand), while same store revenue improved 11 pct
* Sees second half proving increasingly challenging for all participants in sector
* Board has declared an interim gross cash dividend of 14.0 cents per share (2014: 12.0 cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 26 week group revenue 106.6 million pounds versus 108.0 million pounds