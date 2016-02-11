Feb 11 Rockcastle Global Real Estate Company Ltd :

* Qtrly net rental and related revenue of $3.3 million

* Qtrly profit before income tax expense of $68.3 million

* Expects growth in dividends to be at lower end of guidance of 8-10 percent to june 2016

* Says declared dividend of $4.6310 cents per share for the six months ended 31 December 2015 Source : bit.ly/1o59wmh Further company coverage: