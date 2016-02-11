Feb 11 Atria Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 351.0 million euros ($396.35 million) versus 363.4 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBIT 4.8 million euros versus 18.6 million euros year ago

* 2016 EBIT is expected to be better than in 2015

* 2016 net sales are expected to grow

* Proposes that a dividend of 0.40 euro be paid Source text for Eikon:

