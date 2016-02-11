BRIEF-Marushohotta names new president
* Says it has named Masami Ohnishi as the new President of the company, to replace Kazumori Izawa
Feb 11 Atria Oyj :
* Q4 net sales 351.0 million euros ($396.35 million) versus 363.4 million euros year ago
* Q4 EBIT 4.8 million euros versus 18.6 million euros year ago
* 2016 EBIT is expected to be better than in 2015
* 2016 net sales are expected to grow
* Proposes that a dividend of 0.40 euro be paid Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8856 euros)
