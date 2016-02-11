BRIEF-Kancera starts phase I trial of KAND567
* STARTS PHASE I TRIAL OF KAND567 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 11 Sintez :
* FY 2015 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 329.3 million roubles ($4.18 million) versus 105.1 million roubles year ago
* FY 2015 revenue to RAS 5.82 billion roubles versus 4.37 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/20WTdWs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 78.8357 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* STARTS PHASE I TRIAL OF KAND567 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 8.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 9.7 MILLION YEAR AGO