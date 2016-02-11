UPDATE 1-Britain's Nationwide Building Society says annual profit falls 23 pct
Feb 11 Ashmore Group Plc
* Half yearly report
* H1 revenue fell 29 percent to 116.4 million stg
* Interim dividend 4.55 penceper share
* H1 cash diluted eps 6.5 pence
* assets under management (aum) of us$49.4 billion at 31 december 2015 (30 june 2015: us$58.9 billion)
* sentiment is likely to continue to be affected by lower oil price and ongoing concerns about slowing global growth, particularly with respect to china
* H1 diluted eps 6.5 pence versus 11.5 pence year ago
* H1 adjusted ebitda 68 million stg versus 96.3 million stg year ago
* H1 pretax profit 62.7 million stg
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6883 pounds)
