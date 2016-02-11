Feb 11 Citycon Oyj :

* Q4 net rental income 57.5 million euros versus 41.5 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 33.7 million euros versus 37.3 million euros year ago

* Forecasts 2016 EPRA EPS (basic) to be 0.155 euro - 0.175 euro

* Expects its Direct Operating profit to change by 20 million - 34 million euros

* Sees 2016 EPRA earnings to change by 9 million to 23 million euros from previous year

* Proposes to annual general meeting a dividend of 0.01 euro per share for financial year 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)