UPDATE 1-Britain's Nationwide Building Society says annual profit falls 23 pct
* Consumer confidence post-Brexit holding up (Adds CEO quote, details)
Feb 11 Zurich Insurance
* CFO says it will take us a large part of this year to demonstrate the progress we're making -cnbc
* CFO says future of dividend highly connected to turnaround efforts in general insurance -cnbc
* CFO says sees premium trends to continue, no sharp decline-cnbc Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Consumer confidence post-Brexit holding up (Adds CEO quote, details)
* "Forecast production expenditure of $29.37 million is anticipated to result in operating income from sale of copper and gold concentrate of $35.9 million"