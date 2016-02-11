BRIEF-Next Biometrics secures new customers
* AFTER MONTHS OF TESTING AND EVALUATIONS NEXT BIOMETRICS HAS WON TWO NEW NOTEBOOK AND TABLET CUSTOMERS, ONE WITH A JAPANESE TIER 1
Feb 11 Image Systems Nordic AB :
* Q4 net sales 37.5 million Swedish crowns versus 35.7 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 5.7 million crowns versus 5.4 million crowns year ago
* Proposes no 2015 dividend Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AFTER MONTHS OF TESTING AND EVALUATIONS NEXT BIOMETRICS HAS WON TWO NEW NOTEBOOK AND TABLET CUSTOMERS, ONE WITH A JAPANESE TIER 1
LONDON, May 23 British police closed London's Victoria Coach Station and the surrounding streets on Tuesday, the BBC reported, after finding a suspect package.