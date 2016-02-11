BRIEF-Marushohotta names new president
* Says it has named Masami Ohnishi as the new President of the company, to replace Kazumori Izawa
Feb 11 Haldex Ab
* Says board of directors proposes to annual general meeting that a dividend of SEK 2.00 (3.00) per share be distributed
* Q4 operating income, excluding One-Off items, SEK m 76 (101)
* Reuters poll: Q4 adjusted EBIT was seen at 96 million SEK, net sales at 1.11 billion SEK, dividend at 3.06 SEK per share
* Haldex says positive trend will continue in India, but we expect no significant improvement in Brazil and China in 2016
* Net sales in Q4 totaled SEK 1,052 (1,092) mln
* Says European market is looking promising in 2016 with an increase in order intake, while North America is forecasted to see a decline from strong year of 2015Says however, 2016 is forecasted to be a year of above average volumes in North America
* Says our goal is to continue securing high profitability in line with 2015, but with a softer market it will be a challenge to reach this objective for full year
* In addition, board proposes that shares be repurchased for use in acquisitions or to be cancelled, thus increasing shareholder value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it has named Masami Ohnishi as the new President of the company, to replace Kazumori Izawa
* 26 week group revenue 106.6 million pounds versus 108.0 million pounds