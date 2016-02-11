Italy - Factors to watch on May 23
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Feb 11 Netent Publ Ab
* Says proposed transfer to shareholders is SEK 8.00 (5.00) per share
* Netent Q4 revenues increased by 34.0% to sek 323.1 (241.1) million
* Says see good conditions for continued strong growth in 2016 supported by growing market shares in UK, a large pipeline of signed customers yet to be launched, mobile growth and expansion in North America
* Q4 operating profit amounted to sek 121.8 (80.3) million Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mia Shanley)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
* CONFIRMED ON MONDAY THAT THERE ARE UNDERGOING NEGOTIATIONS FOR THE ENTRY OF AN INDUSTRIAL INVESTOR IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF LUCISANO MEDIA GROUP