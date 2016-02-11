UPDATE 1-Britain's Nationwide Building Society says annual profit falls 23 pct
* Consumer confidence post-Brexit holding up (Adds CEO quote, details)
Feb 11 Klövern AB :
* Q4 profit from property management 257 million Swedish crowns versus 195 million crowns year ago
* Q4 pre-tax profit 653 million crowns versus 334 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating surplus 433 million crowns versus 405 million crowns year ago
* Board of directors is proposing a dividend of 0.35 crown (0.30 crowns year ago) per ordinary share and a dividend of 20.00 crowns (20.00 crowns year ago) per preference share Source text for Eikon:
* "Forecast production expenditure of $29.37 million is anticipated to result in operating income from sale of copper and gold concentrate of $35.9 million"