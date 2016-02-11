Feb 11 Klövern AB :

* Q4 profit from property management 257 million Swedish crowns versus 195 million crowns year ago

* Q4 pre-tax profit 653 million crowns versus 334 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating surplus 433 million crowns versus 405 million crowns year ago

* Board of directors is proposing a dividend of 0.35 crown (0.30 crowns year ago) per ordinary share and a dividend of 20.00 crowns (20.00 crowns year ago) per preference share Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)