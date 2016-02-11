Feb 11 Tate & Lyle Plc

* Tate & Lyle Plc trading statement

* Group remains on track to deliver full year guidance

* Strong volume growth in Europe and Asia Pacific more than offset softer demand in North America and Latin America

* Splenda Sucralose volume was ahead of comparative period although, as expected, pricing was lower year-on-year

* In bulk ingredients, North American sweetener volume in quarter was slightly ahead of comparative period

* Outlook for full year remains unchanged

* While in near term we expect weakness in commodity markets to persist, we will continue to target stable earnings from core bulk ingredients and to manage commodities to dampen volatility

* Speciality food ingredients performed steadily with volume ahead of comparative period

* In food systems, volume continued to grow and also benefited from acquisition of Gemacom in December 2014

* As a result, we now expect a small loss from commodities for full year

* Longer term outlook for business remains positive

