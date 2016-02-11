Feb 11 Proact IT Group AB

* Q4 revenue increased by 8 pct to SEK 763 (706) million, adjusted for currency rate effects revenue increased by 7 pct

* Says board of directors proposes that annual general meeting should elect to pay a dividend of SEK 2.70 (1.70) per share.

* Q4 ebitda increased by 9 pct to SEK 47.1 (43.2) million.