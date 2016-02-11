Feb 11 Sagax AB :

* Q4 rental income 344 million Swedish crowns ($40.98 million) versus 287 million crowns year ago

* Q4 profit from property management 241 million crowns versus 185 million crowns year ago

* For 2016 income from property management, i.e. profit before values and taxes, with current property portfolio and announced acquisitions and divestments, is estimated to amount to 1.02 billion crowns Source text for Eikon:

