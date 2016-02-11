BRIEF-Cudeco Ltd says in talks to refinance loan held with Minsheng Bank
* "Forecast production expenditure of $29.37 million is anticipated to result in operating income from sale of copper and gold concentrate of $35.9 million"
Feb 11 Sagax AB :
* Q4 rental income 344 million Swedish crowns ($40.98 million) versus 287 million crowns year ago
* Q4 profit from property management 241 million crowns versus 185 million crowns year ago
* For 2016 income from property management, i.e. profit before values and taxes, with current property portfolio and announced acquisitions and divestments, is estimated to amount to 1.02 billion crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3951 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "Forecast production expenditure of $29.37 million is anticipated to result in operating income from sale of copper and gold concentrate of $35.9 million"
* Says it has sold a mansion property located in Tokyo, Japan, on May 23