BRIEF-Marushohotta names new president
* Says it has named Masami Ohnishi as the new President of the company, to replace Kazumori Izawa
Feb 11 Protek :
* Q4 preliminary revenue 60.52 billion roubles ($768.14 million) versus 47.59 billion roubles year ago
* Q4 distribution segment revenue 52.65 billion roubles versus 40.79 billion roubles year ago
* Q4 revenue of like-for-like pharmacies decreased by 3.8 pct y-o-y
* Says in Q4 90 pharmacies organically opened, 16 pharmacies closed
* Q4 retail segment revenue 8.83 billion roubles versus 7.23 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1Q8QfpG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 78.7880 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it has named Masami Ohnishi as the new President of the company, to replace Kazumori Izawa
* 26 week group revenue 106.6 million pounds versus 108.0 million pounds