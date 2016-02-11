Feb 11 Kinnevik :

* Board of directors recommends that annual general meeting decides upon an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.75 per share for 2015, corresponding to an increase of 7%

* Says for 2016, Kinnevik expects its net investments to amount to sek 2-3bn

* Has resolved to execute a SEK 500m share buyback program between 15 february and 23 march

* Net Asset Value of SEK 83.5bn, up by SEK 1.4bn in the quarter and a strong balance sheet with a net cash position of SEK 7.6bn